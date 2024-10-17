Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Stock Price Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.29. 41,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 165,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

ARTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Artiva Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($19.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($18.03). Analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares in the company, valued at $23,239,644. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Artiva Biotherapeutics news, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,800. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 416,666 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,239,644. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

