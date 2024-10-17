Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 76.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

AHT stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.33. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, November 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

