ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in ASML by 27.2% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $689.29. 3,570,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $840.70 and a 200 day moving average of $919.87. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,060.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

