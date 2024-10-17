ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KP Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in ASML by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,060.00.

ASML stock traded up $10.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $694.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,493,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,244. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $573.86 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $919.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

