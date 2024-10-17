ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56, reports. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

ASML stock opened at $683.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $840.70 and its 200-day moving average is $919.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after buying an additional 203,860 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,071.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

