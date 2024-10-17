ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Lowered to $790.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $790.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.00.

Shares of ASML traded up $19.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $703.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,067,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,101. ASML has a 52 week low of $573.86 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $277.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $840.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $919.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after buying an additional 870,010 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 11,084.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

