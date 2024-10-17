Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,958 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

