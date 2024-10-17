Asset Dedication LLC Buys 69 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $358.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.81. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $363.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

