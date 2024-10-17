Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,019.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 253,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Shares of USRT opened at $61.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

