Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Comcast by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 92.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

