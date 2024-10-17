Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

DFAS stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

