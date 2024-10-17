Asset Dedication LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. OV Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPH stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

