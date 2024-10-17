Asset Dedication LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $127,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average is $121.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $131.45. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

