Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 18,706 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

