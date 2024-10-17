Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 2,245 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $269.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.62. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

