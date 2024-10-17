Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

NYSE COF opened at $158.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $159.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

