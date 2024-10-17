Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 5,773 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $38.67.
The company has a market cap of $872.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 246.48% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
