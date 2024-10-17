AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $51,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.