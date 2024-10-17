Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Asure Software

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $243.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

In other news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,753.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asure Software news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 239,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,210.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,753.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Asure Software by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.