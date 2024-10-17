Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATERGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 289,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Aterian Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATER opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.04. Aterian has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATERGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 18.88%.

Insider Transactions at Aterian

In related news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $42,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 201,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,571.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aterian news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $42,993.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 201,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,571.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,975.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,015 shares of company stock worth $150,562 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.