Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Down 9.1% in September

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 289,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Aterian Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATER opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.04. Aterian has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 64.24% and a negative net margin of 18.88%.

In related news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $42,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 201,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,571.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Aterian news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 14,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $42,993.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 201,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,571.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,975.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,015 shares of company stock worth $150,562 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

