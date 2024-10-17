Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AY opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

