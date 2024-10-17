Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 542,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,111,205. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.53. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,968 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 636,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

