AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after buying an additional 288,093 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 642.2% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

T stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

