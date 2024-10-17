Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.60 ($0.10). 110,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 139,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).
Aura Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £60.05 million, a P/E ratio of -760.00 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 4.57.
About Aura Energy
Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.
