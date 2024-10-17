Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Aurcana Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in southwestern Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. The company was formerly known as Aurcana Corporation and changed its name to Aurcana Silver Corporation in August 2020.

