Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FFLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

FFLG remained flat at $24.46 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,652 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $326.05 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FFLG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

