Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,347 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Herbalife by 66.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Herbalife by 21.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,231 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 323,969 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

HLF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $687.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

