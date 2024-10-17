Avaii Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHMM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,354. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.