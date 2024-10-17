Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.41. 4,083,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

