Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,149. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

