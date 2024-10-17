Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,508 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPQ stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $55.03. 864,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,253. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.