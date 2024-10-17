Avaii Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 385,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

