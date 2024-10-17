Avaii Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPST. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

