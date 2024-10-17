Avalanche Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Avalanche has a market cap of $11.03 billion and approximately $253.18 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $27.11 or 0.00040451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,863,876 coins and its circulating supply is 406,860,776 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

