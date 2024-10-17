Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $1,598,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Avangrid by 3,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 166,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 161,267 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $4,396,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth $1,540,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.