Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,696 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

