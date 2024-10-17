Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.33 and last traded at $97.32, with a volume of 13953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.02.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

