AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Major Shareholder Zhijian Lu Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,350,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,612,237.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AvePoint alerts:

On Monday, October 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $119,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AVPT opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.88 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $12.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVPT

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvePoint by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AvePoint by 370.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.