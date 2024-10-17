B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PPL by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 129,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

PPL Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.