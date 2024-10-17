B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,008,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 4,460.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 131,441 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 61.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $98.01.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

