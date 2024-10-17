B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.