B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 7,987 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Citigroup by 355.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $3,861,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

