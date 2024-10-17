B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $52,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

