B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 178.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $349.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $353.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

