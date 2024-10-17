B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 43.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,159.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $85.97 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus upped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Edison International from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

