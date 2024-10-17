B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.