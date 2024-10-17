B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 13,304 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $206,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Exelon by 49.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 201,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 66,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

