B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 2,496 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $348,206,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $110,321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $308,878,000 after buying an additional 403,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $312.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $315.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.69.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.