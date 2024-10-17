B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.28 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average is $154.59. The company has a market capitalization of $395.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

