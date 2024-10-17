B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.35. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 11,251,331 shares traded.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,104,000 after purchasing an additional 856,269 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in B2Gold by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 873,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 58.3% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 119,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 44,173 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

