B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and traded as high as $3.35. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 11,251,331 shares traded.
B2Gold Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.